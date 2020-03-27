|
|
Wanda Knight Williams
Woodfin - Wanda Knight Williams, age 86, of Woodfin, died Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Mrs. Williams was born August 16, 1933 in Buncombe County to the late Walter and Gussie Laughter Knight; she was a resident of Buncombe County all of her life. She was employed by the food service industry. Wanda was of the Christian faith. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Billy Raymond Williams, Sr.; son, Billy Raymond Williams, Jr.; and sister, Ruth Perry.
Surviving are her daughters, Carolyn Strickland of Woodfin, and Patty Robinson and husband Allen of Candler; grandchildren, Chris Robinson of Michigan, Michael Robinson of Candler, and Lilly Strickland of Woodfin.
A private graveside service will be held in Ashelawn Gardens of Memory, Asheville.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Williams' obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020