Wanda Lou Whitson
Hot Springs - Wanda Lou Whitson, age 69, of Hot Springs, North Carolina, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019.
She was a member of Fairview United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband Roy Whitson; parents, Floyd and Hazel Roberts.
She is survived by her daughters, Peggy (Chad) Dotseth of Kannapolis, NC, Tammy Whitson of Hot Springs, NC.; grandchildren, Jessica and Tyler Waldrop, Skye, River, and Riley Dotseth; several brothers, sisters, other family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon- 2:00 pm Monday, October 28, 2019 at Fairview United Methodist Church with the funeral service following at 2:00 pm, Pastor Wayne Roberts will be officiating.
Burial will follow in Fairview United Methodist Church Cemetery, Hot Springs, North Carolina.
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at. www.manesfunerahome.com
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019