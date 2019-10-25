Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Whitson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda Lou Whitson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wanda Lou Whitson Obituary
Wanda Lou Whitson

Hot Springs - Wanda Lou Whitson, age 69, of Hot Springs, North Carolina, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019.

She was a member of Fairview United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband Roy Whitson; parents, Floyd and Hazel Roberts.

She is survived by her daughters, Peggy (Chad) Dotseth of Kannapolis, NC, Tammy Whitson of Hot Springs, NC.; grandchildren, Jessica and Tyler Waldrop, Skye, River, and Riley Dotseth; several brothers, sisters, other family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon- 2:00 pm Monday, October 28, 2019 at Fairview United Methodist Church with the funeral service following at 2:00 pm, Pastor Wayne Roberts will be officiating.

Burial will follow in Fairview United Methodist Church Cemetery, Hot Springs, North Carolina.

Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at. www.manesfunerahome.com

Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.