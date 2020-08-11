1/1
Wanda Louise Hicks
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wanda Louise Hicks

Black Mountain - Wanda Louise Hicks, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend passed away August 11, 2020 at Aston Park Health Care Center after a long illness with Alzheimer's. She was born in Oakley, NC on March 14, 1936.

She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Elmer Hicks; daughters, Diane Leyting (John) of Smyrna, GA, and Debbie Miller (Tim) of Old Fort, NC; one granddaughter, Jennifer Morton, who she always called Jenny, of Knoxville, TN; great-granddaughters, Kaeley and Ella Morton; stepson, Stuart Hicks of Crossnore, NC; and step-grandchildren, Stu, Emily, Tyler, Hannah, Jack, Elizabeth, Layton, and Jax Hicks. She is also survived by her brother, Harold McAbee (Doris) of Gary, IN and a host of in-laws and other family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Ruby McAbee; brothers, Roland, Ray, Larry, and Pat McAbee; and stepsons, Doug and Michael Hicks.

Wanda loved the mountains of Western North Carolina and lived in Black Mountain for most of her life. She and Elmer enjoyed their St. Petersburg home during the winter months.

She enjoyed traveling, reading, and playing bingo. She collected various figurines, as well as her beautiful Fenton glasswork. She was an excellent cook and always kept a meticulous home, even while working outside the home for many years. She was a professional seamstress, often making her own clothes and providing alterations for many.

She was a member of Tabernacle United Methodist Church.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to Aston Park Health Care Center for its care and support in the final years of Wanda's life and to Dana at Optum Care and Four Seasons Hospice.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at act.alz.org or to Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 385 Tabernacle Rd, Black Mountain, NC 28711.

Wanda will be missed by all who knew her and loved her.

A memorial service will be held at a later time.

Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harwood Home For Funerals
208 W State St
Black Mountain, NC 28711
(828) 669-2977
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harwood Home For Funerals

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved