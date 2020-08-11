Wanda Louise Hicks
Black Mountain - Wanda Louise Hicks, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend passed away August 11, 2020 at Aston Park Health Care Center after a long illness with Alzheimer's. She was born in Oakley, NC on March 14, 1936.
She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Elmer Hicks; daughters, Diane Leyting (John) of Smyrna, GA, and Debbie Miller (Tim) of Old Fort, NC; one granddaughter, Jennifer Morton, who she always called Jenny, of Knoxville, TN; great-granddaughters, Kaeley and Ella Morton; stepson, Stuart Hicks of Crossnore, NC; and step-grandchildren, Stu, Emily, Tyler, Hannah, Jack, Elizabeth, Layton, and Jax Hicks. She is also survived by her brother, Harold McAbee (Doris) of Gary, IN and a host of in-laws and other family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Ruby McAbee; brothers, Roland, Ray, Larry, and Pat McAbee; and stepsons, Doug and Michael Hicks.
Wanda loved the mountains of Western North Carolina and lived in Black Mountain for most of her life. She and Elmer enjoyed their St. Petersburg home during the winter months.
She enjoyed traveling, reading, and playing bingo. She collected various figurines, as well as her beautiful Fenton glasswork. She was an excellent cook and always kept a meticulous home, even while working outside the home for many years. She was a professional seamstress, often making her own clothes and providing alterations for many.
She was a member of Tabernacle United Methodist Church.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to Aston Park Health Care Center for its care and support in the final years of Wanda's life and to Dana at Optum Care and Four Seasons Hospice.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at act.alz.org
or to Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 385 Tabernacle Rd, Black Mountain, NC 28711.
Wanda will be missed by all who knew her and loved her.
A memorial service will be held at a later time.
Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com