1953 - 2020
Asheville - Wanda R. Reece, 66, of Asheville, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the Elizabeth House.

A native of Buncombe Co., Wanda was a daughter of the late Col. Foy Reese and Grace Owen Reese.

Wanda worked for Square D, and formerly attended Emma Baptist Church. Her family was her life. She and James were soulmates, and had a special bond for 46 years. Together they built a family based on love and respect. She was devoted to her two children and was passionate about her grandchildren.

Surviving are her husband, James E. Reece; daughter, Kristin Dulaney (Edward); son, Jeremy Reece (Jamie); grandchildren, Heidi Dulaney, Madison Dulaney, Eddie Dulaney, Grayson Dulaney, and Colton Reece; great-granddaughter, Raven Dulaney; and sisters, Gloria Miller (Chris) and Marcella Reese.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Candler.

Because of Wanda's love for animals, donations may be made to the Asheville Humane Society, 14 Forever Friend Ln., Asheville, NC 28806, or to St. Jude, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. is assisting the family. The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020
