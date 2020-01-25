|
|
Wanda Roland
Black Mountain - Wanda Kaye Roland, 65, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 following injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
A lifelong native of Buncombe County she formerly was employed as a florist with Bi-lo.
Mrs. Roland was a daughter of the late Maynard Walter Curtis and Virginia Mable Smith Curtis and was also preceded in death by her sister, Patsy Jean Curtis and brothers, Roger Dean Curtis and Maynard Kenneth Curtis.
Surviving are her brother, Robert Wayne "Sonny" Curtis of Asheville; nieces, Patsy and Amy; nephews, Robert, Brandon, Billy and Tracy and great nieces & nephews.
As per her request, no services are planned.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ones favorite charity in her memory.
To sign Mrs. Roland's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020