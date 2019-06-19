Services
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Pisgah Methodist Church Cemetery (Upper Room Church)
Wanda Wiggins Warren

Candler - Wanda Wiggins Warren, 77, of Candler, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019.

A native of Haywood Co., Wanda was a daughter of the late Grady Daniel Wiggins and Willie Mae Cody Wiggins. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Denlow F. "Bunt" Warren, son, Kenneth Daniel Warren, and brother, Dan Wiggins.

Mrs. Warren was a former employee of Three Mountaineers, and more recently worked with CarePartners. She was a member of Hominy Valley Independent Church.

Surviving are her daughters, Anita W. Broadway (Mike) and Janet W. Young (Sam); and her beloved grandson, Grady Young, "the light of her life".

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 21, at Pisgah Methodist Church Cemetery (Upper Room Church), with the Reverend Austin Watts officiating.

The family invites friends and family to her home following the service.

Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue is assisting the family. The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 19, 2019
