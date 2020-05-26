|
|
Warren D. Chandler
Alexander - Warren D. Chandler, 84, of Alexander, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 25, 2020.
Warren was born August 15, 1935 in Madison County to his late parents, Jack and Selma Norton Chandler. He was a graduate of Walnut High School in 1955. After graduation, he joined the US Army for three years, became a paratrooper and served in Germany. After serving his country, he moved to Michigan, joining the River Rouge Police Department as an officer for 20 years. After his retirement in 1980, he returned to Madison County, joined the US Marshall Service and worked at the Federal Courthouse in Asheville as security for 12 years. He enjoyed gardening and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, John Carl, Arthur and Harry.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 60 years, Bonita Patten Chandler; two children, Jeffrey Chandler (Cindi) and Anita Hollifield (Keith); grandchildren, Kyle and Rachel Hollifield; great grandchildren, Channing Gill and Warren Slade Hollifield; sisters, Theresa Robena Connor and Irma Worley; sister's in-law, Lucy Chandler and Gayle Chandler; special friends, Ray and Sue Moore; as well as, several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Services will be held at a later date.
Condolences can be made to the family online at www.MadisonFH.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 26 to May 27, 2020