Warren Gillespie
Alexander - Our Dad, Warren Gillespie, passed away on March 2, 2019. He was born on December 30, 1923 in Madison County, North Carolina to the late Danny and Eulala Gillespie and was a member of Alexander Baptist Church. He was a Sunday school teacher for the Adult Sunday school class for years.
In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, June Ebbs Gillespie; sister Edna Gillespie Waldroup, five brothers; Earnest, Hubert, Elmer, Owen and Earn Gillespie.
He leaves behind his four children who adored him: Maxine Clement and husband Roger, Jackie Haney and husband Tim, Cathy Gillespie, Warren Gillespie and wife Shelia; 6 Grandchildren; Bridget and husband Kevin, Kasi, Kerbi and husband Dennis, Nicholas and wife Jenny, Heath Gillespie, and Robby Edsell, 8 Great Grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Warren was a World War II veteran, proudly serving in the US Navy along with two older brothers. He was a skilled farmer unlike any other. Warren considered himself a simple working man, yet he was unmatched in his life's vocation of farm management. He could outwork anyone and did so until a very advanced age. He had an amazing ability to talk to anyone and everyone, and a gift for storytelling. You could drive across the mountains for hours and he would never run out of stories to tell. His great joy was in the worship and honor of his Heavenly Father. His passion for the truth of scripture was evident to all who met him. All will recall him with love as the patriarch of a family, and as a man who lived his life with great gusto, never tired of learning, and was enriched by his many friendships. God graced him with a deep compassion for others and an extraordinary love of life. He was devoted to his family and He revealed to us the glory and love of God.
Warren would never hesitate to thank his family, friends and caregivers for a wonderful life. On behalf of the Gillespie family, we would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and other caregivers at the Charles George VA Medical Center and Hospice Care Facility, as well as his home health staff, neighbors and friends for their compassionate care.
He is already missed, but we rest in the grace of our living Lord Jesus knowing that he will dwell in the house of the Lord forever where he will once again be reunited with the love of his life, our Mom; and his late parents too.
The Family will receive friends on Monday evening March 4th from 5-8 p.m. at Anders-Rice Funeral Home
Funeral services will be on Tuesday March 5th at 1pm also at Anders-Rice Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery with Military Honors.
At other times the family welcomes visitors at the family home of Warren and June Gillespie in Alexander.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Dementia Association of America. Visit their website at www.dementiaassociation.org
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 4, 2019