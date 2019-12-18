|
Wayne Edsel Greene
Asheville - Wayne Edsel Greene, 82, of Asheville, went to be with his savior on December 18, 2019 in the comfort of his home. He passed of natural causes.
Wayne was an active member of Freedom Baptist Church for many years, retired from a long career in printing, loved studying and teaching the Bible. He traveled on numerous mission trips around the world, enjoyed gardening, his grandchildren and his dog Tippy. He attended Clemson University and was a big Tiger Fan.
He is survived by his wife Linda Greene of thirty-nine years. Wayne is survived by his children Victor (Becky), Jennifer Greene, Duane (Susan) and Robert (Connie), Michael (Margie), Thomas (Natasha), his sisters Rosemary Ramsey and Linda Gail Jones along with his grandchildren Keith Reid, Abby Greene, Michael Ramsey, Kasaundra Wallin (Eric), Nathaniel Greene (Heidi), Michelle Greene, Ashley Greene, Andrew Greene, Amanda Greene, and his great grandchildren Hayden Ramsey, Eli Wallin, Cooper Ramsey, Lucas Ramsey, Beckett Ramsey, Kaden Reid, and Conner Reid.
Visitation of family and friends will be at Freedom Baptist Church at 50 Rice Road Asheville, NC on Saturday December 21, 2019 from 1:00- 2:30 pm. The service will follow at the church. There will be a brief grave side service following the service at Ashelawn Gardens of Memory 901 Aiken Road Asheville.
In lieu of flowers send donations to Freedom Baptist Church 50 Rice Road Asheville, NC 28806 referencing Wayne Greene memorial. All donations will be given to the gospel sharing nonprofit organization Advancing Native Missions PO Box 29 Afton, VA 22920 of which Wayne loved.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019