Wayne King
Leicester - Wayne Woodrow King, 77, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at CarePartners Hospice Solace Center.
Wayne was a native of Haywood County and a son of the late Ernest Lafayette and Margie Kelly Hall King. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Evelyn Chapman and Doris King; and four brothers, Jack Calvin, Clyde, Hubert and Hurley King. Wayne had resided in Buncombe County for most of his life and was a 1961 graduate of Leicester High School. He was a 30-year retiree of Champion International Paper and a former member of Zion Hill Baptist Church. Wayne's happiest times were when he was working outdoors and in the fields. He enjoyed singing and listening to gospel music.
Surviving are his sons; Jeffrey Wayne King and Jackie Eugene King and wife, Stacy; grandchildren, Samuel Wayne King, Corie Alyssa King, and Dillion Rickman (USAF Germany); and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Grace United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Reverend Jack W. Collins and Reverend Doug Worley officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Grace United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 876 Newfound Road, Leicester, NC 28748.
The family wishes to express a special thank you to CarePartners Hospice Solace Center for their kind and thoughtful service.
For those that wish to send a card to the King family, send to 80 Brooks Branch, Leicester, NC 28748.
The care of Mr. King has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 14 to May 15, 2020