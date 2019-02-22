|
|
Wayne Oak
Asheville - Wayne L Oak, 95, Asheville recently of Waynesville, passed into God's loving arms at The Crossings at Reynolds Mountain, Asheville, NC on February 16, 2019.
In addition to his loving wife, Myrna, Wayne is survived by his daughter Kathleen Odvody and husband (Dwayne) of Waynesville; son Steven and wife, (Cynthia), of Asheville; daughter Valerie Wheeler and husband (Burton) of Dunlap, TN; son Dr. Jeffrey and wife (Dr. Carol) of Ellicott City, MD. Wayne is also survived by nine loving grandchildren: Lance and wife (Ashley) Odvody, Durham, NC; Amber and husband (Matthew) Ayers of Colorado Springs, CO; Andrew and wife (Lisa) Oak of Spring, TX, Adrienne and husband (Wasim) Al-Abed of Cornelius, NC; Nathan and wife (Heather) Wheeler of Lexington, SC; Gabe and wife (Brittany) Wheeler of Chattanooga, TN; Bethany and husband (Ines) Pavon of Dunlap, TN; Nathaniel Oak and Julia Oak of Ellicott City, MD. Wayne also has fifteen great grandchildren: Asher, Brayden and Jayce Odvody; Ezekiel Ayers; Neely and Jackson Oak; Laila Al-Abed; Oliver, twins Eleanor and Henry Wheeler; twins Blayne and Alma Wheeler; and Noemi, Sol and Lucas Pavon; with 3 more on the way in 2019.
Celebration of Life services are Saturday, March 30 at 10 am at Long's Chapel United Methodist Church, 175 Old Clyde Rd., Waynesville, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Daniel Boone Council Boy Scouts of America, Occoneechee Council BSA, your local BSA Council, or your local VFW.
The care of Mr. Oak has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com including a Facebook link
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 22, 2019