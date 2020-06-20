Wayne Russell Anderson
Wayne Russell Anderson

Asheville - Wayne Russell Anderson, 94, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020.

A native of Omaha, NE, Wayne spent the majority of his life in North Carolina. He was a son of the late Clarence Braur and Ethel Victoria Larson Anderson. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ellen Reinhart Anderson; daughter, Mary Frances Buchanan; and his siblings, Evelyn Lois Kaufman, Ralph Albert Anderson and Kenneth Herbert Anderson.

Mr. Anderson was a veteran of World War II, proudly serving his country in the Pacific Theater in the U.S. Army. He retired in 1987 from the NC Department of Transportation, where he worked as a geologist for 25 years. In addition to receiving a geology degree in 1960 from UVA, Mr. Anderson also received an art degree from UNCA in 1991. He was a member of Oak Forest Presbyterian Church for over 40 years.

Mr. Anderson is survived by his son, Russell Scott Anderson and his wife, Allison; daughters, Charlotte Wilberts and her husband, Carson, and Beverly Ellis Carver; and beloved grandson, John Austin Ellis.

A private memorial service was held on Saturday, June 20th at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, officiated by the Rev. Anne Morgan with accompanist Sandra Rogers. Inurnment took place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. is assisting the family. The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.








Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
