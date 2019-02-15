Services
Highlands Cremation & Funeral Care
2393 Hendersonville Road
Arden, NC 28704
828 676 2730
Service
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
1:30 PM
Center for Spiritual Living Asheville
2 Science of Mind Way
Asheville, NC
Asheville - Wayne Knight, 70 years old, died unexpectedly at home on February 12, 2019. Wayne was married to Sandra S. Knight and left two daughters, Katharine Kraft and Megan Sheena Knight, as well as bonus daughters, Jessica Hult and Carla Heatherly. Five grandchildren also survive. Wayne was a graduate of East Carolina University and spent 20 years in NC Probation/Parole. Wayne was a member of the Nichols West Asheville Masonic Lodge, #650. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at the Center for Spiritual Living Asheville, 2 Science of Mind Way, Asheville.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to in honor of Wayne.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 15, 2019
