|
|
Wayne Shuford Burleson
BARNARDSVILLE - Wayne Shuford Burleson, age 87, of Barnardsville died Friday, January 24, 2020.
Wayne was born November 27, 1932 in Buncombe County to the late James Vernon and Mary Pearl Shuford Burleson. A retired mason, he was owner/operator of Wayne's Masonry for over 30 years in northern Virginia. Wayne was a member of Kemper-Macon Ware Lodge #64 A.F. & A.M. in Falls Church, VA. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Junior, Herman and Laurence Burleson.
Surviving are his wife, Norma Jean Hall Burleson; sons, Ronald Burleson and wife Susie of Unionville, VA, Richard Burleson and wife Connie of Moyock, NC, Randall Scott Burleson and wife Carla of Purceville, VA, James Burleson and wife Kathy of Syracuse, Utah and Brian Hopkins and spouse Robbie of Barnardsville; seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Masonic Funeral Rites will be conducted by Vance Lodge #293 A.F. & A.M. at 6:00 p.m., Monday, January 27, 2020 at West Funeral Home. Visitation will follow until 8:00 p.m.
At other times the family will be at the residence.
Memorials may be made to Vance Lodge, PO Box 1869, Weaverville, NC 28787; Shriners Hospital, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605 or Greenwood Cemetery, c/o 10 Martins Creek Road, Barnardsville, NC 28709.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Wayne's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27, 2020