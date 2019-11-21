|
|
Wayne U. True
Candler - Wayne U. True, age 85, of Candler, died Tuesday, November 19, 2019.
Mr. True was born March 2, 1934 in Wolfeboro County, NH to the late Hayden Jontie and Ernestine Spaulding True. Wayne was a US Airforce veteran having served in Korea. He was a volunteer fireman and EMT in Vermont. Wayne loved to work, especially in his yard; he also loved woodworking and camping. He was always willing to help people.
Surviving are his wife, Elaine Haynes Eastland True; two daughters, Cheri True and Beth Schek and husband Rodney; two sons, Bruce True and wife Blanca, and Mike True; sister, Maryann Derosia; step children, Wally Eastland and wife Pamela, Vicki Eastland and wife Regina, Renee Clements and husband Ted; four grandchildren; one great grandchild; five step grandchildren and one step great grandchild.
A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Hominy Lodge #491 will conduct Masonic services.
The family will greet friends following the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to The , 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019