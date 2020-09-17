Weldon O. Angel
Asheville - Weldon Olins Angel, 87, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the Black Mountain NC State Veterans Home.
A native of Yancey County (Scronce Creek), he had resided in Buncombe County for most of his life. In 1948 at the age of 15, he started working at A&P Grocery where he worked for over 30 years and, at the time of his retirement, served as produce manager. He was co-owner & operator of AC&C Produce for 4 years. From 1965-2005, he worked at the Citizen-Times as a paper carrier, and was a Blood Mobile driver for the American Red Cross for 13 years.
He was a member of Sunrise Baptist Church and was a veteran of the US Navy.
Mr. Angel was the son of the late Carlie Lee Angel and Mafra Taylor Angel and was also preceded in death by his brothers, Winfred, Wilburn and Crawford.
Surviving are his wife, whom he married February 14, 1956, Lois Elizabeth Baldwin Angel of the home; sons, Mike Angel of Candler and Greg K. Angel (Melissa) of Swannanoa; grandchildren, Kate Angel Cox and Matthew Reagan Angel; great-grandchildren, Jordan Cox and Lilly Morrow; sister-in-law, Retha Angel of Arden and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 2 PM Monday, September 21, 2020 at Ashelawn Gardens of Memory, with Rev. Allen Rash and Rev. Bobby Smith officiating.
