Wells Richard Obituary
Wells Richard

Leicester - Richard Lee Wells, of Leicester, NC. age 55, passed away on Thursday, April 10, 2020. Richard was born July 29, 1964 in Buncombe County to the late Grover and Myrtle Brown Wells and resided in Buncombe County all his life. Richard was a very kind-hearted man and willing to help anyone in need. He was a loving father, grandfather, son, brother and friend to all who knew him. He will be greatly missed by all. Richard was self employed and was very talented in a lot of things. He loved fixing things and working with wood, most of all helping people.

He is survived by daughters; Ashley Smith (Ronnie), Heidi Stewart and Tina Ranney (Joe); son, Zeb Stewart (Vicki); sisters, Loretta Pounders (Mike) and Deborah Roberts (Brian); brothers, Bruce Wells (Sandy) and Keith Wells; grandchildren, Ryan, Rayleigh, Christopher, Jani, Izzy, Madi, Tyler, River and Michaela; great grandchild, Gavin, Braydon and Ellie and several nieces and nephews.

The family will hold a private burial.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
