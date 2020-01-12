|
Wendell Wilde
Marshall - Wendell Wilde, 79, of Marshall, passed away on January 10, 2020. He is the son of Helen Ramsey Wilde and the late Abner Wilde. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brothers, William Wilde (Jeanette) and Richard Wilde (Shirley); and great grandson, John Thomas Cavote. Wendell was a veteran of the US Air Force and a rock mason.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Barbara Wilde; children, Sonya Moody (Jerry), Kimberly Wilde, and Brian Wilde (Ramsey); step children, Tina Clark (Harold) and Tammy Rice; brothers, Charles Wilde, and Gerald Wilde (Darla); grandchildren, Nichole Cavote (Jon), Nathan Adair, Paul Wilde, Brian Wilde, Hailey Hensley, Heather Hensley, Silas Wilde, Finley Wilde, Hollyn Wilde, Brittany Roberts, Caleb Clark, Joshua Clark, Matthew Clark; great grandchildren, Jaxon Cavote, Gavin Cavote, Austin Bronson, Tyler Cavote, Briella Cavote, Carolyn Adair and Brylan Shelton; and many nieces and nephews. He was expecting his first great-great grandchild, Link Bronson.
A funeral service will be held at 2pm Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Reverends Kellen Griffin and Mike Banks will officiate. Burial will follow in Wilde Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8pm Monday, January 13, 2020 at the funeral home.
