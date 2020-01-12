Services
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
(828) 680-9963
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wendell Wilde
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wendell Wilde

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wendell Wilde Obituary
Wendell Wilde

Marshall - Wendell Wilde, 79, of Marshall, passed away on January 10, 2020. He is the son of Helen Ramsey Wilde and the late Abner Wilde. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brothers, William Wilde (Jeanette) and Richard Wilde (Shirley); and great grandson, John Thomas Cavote. Wendell was a veteran of the US Air Force and a rock mason.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Barbara Wilde; children, Sonya Moody (Jerry), Kimberly Wilde, and Brian Wilde (Ramsey); step children, Tina Clark (Harold) and Tammy Rice; brothers, Charles Wilde, and Gerald Wilde (Darla); grandchildren, Nichole Cavote (Jon), Nathan Adair, Paul Wilde, Brian Wilde, Hailey Hensley, Heather Hensley, Silas Wilde, Finley Wilde, Hollyn Wilde, Brittany Roberts, Caleb Clark, Joshua Clark, Matthew Clark; great grandchildren, Jaxon Cavote, Gavin Cavote, Austin Bronson, Tyler Cavote, Briella Cavote, Carolyn Adair and Brylan Shelton; and many nieces and nephews. He was expecting his first great-great grandchild, Link Bronson.

A funeral service will be held at 2pm Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Reverends Kellen Griffin and Mike Banks will officiate. Burial will follow in Wilde Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8pm Monday, January 13, 2020 at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wendell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -