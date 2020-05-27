|
|
Wesley "Wes" Burrell
August 21, 1996 - May 23, 2020
Wesley Adam "Wes" Burrell, 23, of Hendersonville, passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Born Wednesday, August 21, 1996, he was the only child of Andy Burrell and Lisa DeVane Burrell. He graduated in 2014 from West Henderson High School and then obtained his Associate Degree from Lincoln College of Technology in December 2017. His career included working for Cummins Southern Region Garage in Tampa, FL, Stoops Freightliner in OH, and most recently, West Carolina Freightliner in Canton.
Wes was a true "gear head," who loved working on any vehicle: cars, trucks, anything with wheels. He loved animals, especially his two German shepherds, Hazle and Tee, and was an avid Alabama Football fan-- Roll Tide! He was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, left to cherish his memory are his uncles and aunts, Greg DeVane (Terri), Chris DeVane (Robin) and Michael DeVane (Kim).
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Jesse and Barbara Burrell; and maternal grandparents, Ralph and Mary DeVane.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date and will be announced by the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Western Carolinas Chapter using the following address: JDRF, PO Box 37920, Boone, IA 50037-0920.
Wes lived life to the fullest using his God-given talents to bless others. He will be forever missed by his loving and devoted family and many close friends.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 27 to May 29, 2020