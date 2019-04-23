|
|
Wesley Winfred Worley
Swannanoa - Wesley Winfred Worley, 76, of Swannanoa, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019 at the VA Medical Center.
Wesley was born March 16, 1943 in Buncombe County to the late McKinley Clenon Worley and Katherine Plemmons Rice. He served in the US Army during the Korean War, was a restaurant owner, and he attended Victory Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Walter (Red) Worley.
Wesley is survived by his daughter, Adalyn Ficca Worley of Asheville; sons, Charles Worley of Sebring, FL, McKinley Worley of Black Mountain, NC, and Bryan Worley of Asheville, NC; siblings, John Worley of Conover, NC, Elaine Payne of Black Mountain, NC, Kate Bohannon of Stuart, FL, Sue Wallace of Hickory, NC, Betsy Napier of Maggie Valley, NC, Martha Underdown of Hickory, NC, and Mary Hopkins of Black Mountain, NC; grandchildren, Zach Worley and Elizabeth Worley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 6:00 to 7:00 pm at Harwood Home for Funerals with a celebration of life service immediately following with Rev. Joshua Hopkins officiating.
Burial will be Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 10:00am at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery with Rev. Randy Stone officiating.
At other times, the family will be at the home of Mary and Danny Hopkins.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Victory Baptist Church, PO Box 955, Black Mountain, NC 28711.
Harwood Home for Funerals is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 23, 2019