Whitfield "Locke" Riddle
Whitfield "Locke" Riddle

Weaverville - Whitfield "Locke" Riddle, age 82, passed away at his residence on Friday, September 18, 2020. He is the son of the late Loye and Nannie Tweed Riddle. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Gladys Whitt Riddle and son, Rex Riddle. Mr. Riddle was a US Army Veteran and a furniture finisher.

He is survived by his daughter, Donna Wheeler (Edwin); son, Dean Riddle (Heidi); sister, Betty Ingle (Rick); brothers, James Riddle (Barbara) and Eddie Riddle; grandchildren, Mary Ramirez (Victor), Thomas Riddle (Tasha), Amanda Wheeler, Jenny Fraizer (Brian), Felicia Riddle, Madison Horton (R.J.), Tasha Medlin (Robert), Adam Riddle and Rebecca Waldrup (Justin), several great grandchildren, and a special friend, Sue Helms.

A funeral service will be held 3:00PM Monday, September 21, 2020 at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Reverend Dennis Whitt will officiate. Burial will follow in the Riddle Family Cemetery on Lockewood Ridge. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

The family would like to express a special thanks to Compassionate Care Hospice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org








Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
(828) 680-9963
