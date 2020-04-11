Services
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Whitney Kathleen Ballance


1983 - 2020
Black Mountain - Whitney Kathleen Ballance, 37, of Black Mountain and formerly of Greenville, NC died unexpectedly April 8, 2020.

She was the daughter of Dr. William A. Ballance, Jr. and Lisa (Johnson) Ballance of Greenville. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Nelson M. and Wilma L. Johnson, formerly of Arden; paternal grandmother, Edna E. Ballance, formerly of Fremont; and an uncle, Timothy E. Ballance, formerly of Greenville.

Whitney was a 2001 graduate of JH Rose High School in Greenville and received her BS in Nursing from East Carolina University, where she was a member of Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing. After completing the CRNA Program at MUSC, she was employed by Hartford Anesthesiology Associates in CT, and later Mission Health in Asheville.

Whitney had a great sense of humor who could be somewhat of a prankster. She was known for sharing funny stories. She was meticulous and well-respected in her field. Her loyalty and thoughtfulness will be missed by her friends and family.

An avid animal lover, Whitney especially loved her two French Bulldogs, Liam and Saylor.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by a brother, William A. Ballance III of Greenville, NC; a sister, Allison M. Ballance of Belmont, NC; her paternal grandfather, William A. Ballance, Sr. of Fremont; 3 aunts: Sylvia M. Ballance of Fremont; Ellen Barnes (Ray) of Winston-Salem; Amy McGrath (Bill) of Cleveland, TN; an uncle, Clark Johnson (Tami) of Princeton, NC; cousins Dane and Scott Barnes and Adam and Brandon Ballance, all of Raleigh; James McGrath of New York City; Rebecca McGrath of Cleveland, TN; and Matt and Keith Johnson of Smithfield, NC.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

To post a condolence online, please visit www.grocefuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Whitney's memory may be made to the local Humane Society in your area, or to French Bulldog Rescue online at www.frenchbulldogrescue.org.

Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2020
