1/1
Wiley "Gene" Parker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wiley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wiley "Gene" Parker

Waynesville - Waynesville, Wiley "Gene" Parker, 86, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Autumn Care of Waynesville.

Gene was employed by Champion Paper prior to retiring in 1992 from DuPont as a supervisor in the Control Lab.

Gene is survived by his wife of 65 years, Rachel Thompson Parker; son C. Randall Parker (Judy); and two grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020, in the Waynesville chapel of Wells Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday. The service will be live streamed and will be accessible through Gene's obituary on Wells Funeral Home website.

An online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Wells Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Wells Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wells Funeral Homes
296 West Main Street
Waynesville, NC 28786
(828) 456-3535
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wells Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved