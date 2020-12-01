Wiley "Gene" Parker
Waynesville - Waynesville, Wiley "Gene" Parker, 86, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Autumn Care of Waynesville.
Gene was employed by Champion Paper prior to retiring in 1992 from DuPont as a supervisor in the Control Lab.
Gene is survived by his wife of 65 years, Rachel Thompson Parker; son C. Randall Parker (Judy); and two grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020, in the Waynesville chapel of Wells Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday. The service will be live streamed and will be accessible through Gene's obituary on Wells Funeral Home website.
