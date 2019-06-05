|
Wilfred Guy
Asheville - Wilfred Guy, 98, of Asheville, passed away on Tuesday, June 04, 2019. A native of Haywood County, he was the son of the late Thomas and Sarah Moore Guy. Wilfred served in the Army Air Corps during World War II and was a member of the VFW and American Legion. He had been a member of Bethesda United Methodist Church since 1947. He retired from the Ball Corporation and had been a member of the Wise Old Owl Club.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Virginia Buckner Guy and siblings, Ira Lee and Elbert Guy and Louise Mozeleweski.
He is survived by his daughter, Brenda (Stuart) Redden; grandsons, Chris (Heather) Redden and Josh (Beth) Redden; great grandchildren Brandon and Lily Redden and many nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, June 7th at Bethesda United Methodist Church, Asheville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held following the service at the church cemetery.
Moore Funeral Home at Forest Lawn is assisting the family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 5, 2019