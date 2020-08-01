Rev. Dr. Wilhelmena GrantEvans, GA - It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Rev. Dr. Wilhelmena Grant of Evans, GA (formerly of Asheville), who transitioned to her eternal rest on Friday, July 17, 2020 at her home following a brief illness. Dr. Grant was born November 16, 1942 in Asheville to the late Fannie Mae Smith and was later raised by Frances Marie Owens. She was that beloved 3rd grade teacher, be it public school or Sunday school, with a career spanning over 40 years.She retired from Meadowbrook Elementary in the Richmond County school system of Augusta, Georgia. A very accomplished educator and teacher of The Gospel, she attained seven degrees with her most prized being a Master's of Education and a Doctorate of Theology.Alongside her beloved husband (USAFRet.) Rev. Dr. Wesley Grant Jr. - son of Rev. Dr. Wesley Grant Sr. - they became ordained and shared the gifts of their collective ministry in multiple capacities. From childhood, they always sang in the choir. They were Zone Pastors at Whole Life Ministries under the covering of Dr. Sandra G. Kennedy. For 20 years, they worked in the WLM Prison Ministry, leading those incarcerated to Christ and growing them in the Lord. Dr. Grant leaves a legacy of faith. She was a fierce Prayer Warrior and Intercessor for people. His beloved "Mena" is survived by her Husband of 56 years, the Rev. Dr. Wesley Grant, Jr. and three daughters - Cheri Harper, Roselyn Miller and Lesley Grant, as well as six grandchildren and 2 great grands. A Homegoing celebration will be held Friday, August 7 at 10:30 a.m. at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church.Live streaming on the Facebook page and YouTube channel of Hart Funeral Service will be available for at home attendance, as they serve the family.