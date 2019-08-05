Services
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Averys Creek Christian Church
Avery Creek Rd
Arden, NC
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Averys Creek Christian Church
Avery Creek Rd.
Arden, NC
Arden - Will Bailey, Jr., 84, of Arden, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Mission Hospital.

Born in Buncombe County, he was the husband of Beatrice "Bea" (Graham) Bailey, of Arden, and the son of the late Will and Lona (Hall) Bailey.

Will was a member of Averys Creek Christian Church, and was an avid NASCAR fan and car fanatic. He also enjoyed fishing for carp.

In addition to his wife of 55 years, he is survived by a son, Michael D. Bailey (Vikki), of Mills River; a daughter, Kara Michelle Bailey, of Arden; 2 grandchildren: Jonathan and Timothy (Claire) Bailey; 3 great-grandchildren: Ella, Oliver, and Beatrix; and a sister, Lois Jones, of Pace, FL.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Averys Creek Christian Church, Avery Creek Rd., Arden, NC 28704 with Rev. Roger Rearden officiating. Friends will be received at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the church building fund at the address above.

To place a condolence online, please visit www.grocefuneralhome.com.

Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 5, 2019
