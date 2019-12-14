|
William "Bill" Ackermann
Asheville - Having filled his "dash" with a distinguished military career and adventures to all fifty states and seven continents, William (Bill) Anthony Ackermann bypassed all security checkpoints to begin his final adventure to the 8th continent of Heaven, on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Mildred and Anthony Ackermann, as well as one daughter, Roxanne.
He is survived by his wife, Martha; sister, Mitzi and her husband, Jack; daughters, Michelle, Sherri and her husband Don, and Renee; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three nephews; one niece and three great-nieces.
A Funeral Service will Military Honors will be held at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, December 18 in the Chapel of the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, December 19 in the Health Care Chapel of Deerfield Episcopal Retirement Community, 1617 Hendersonville Road, Asheville NC 28803.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the () or to AMVETS National Service Foundation (www.amvetsnsf.org).
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019