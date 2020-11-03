Or Copy this URL to Share

William "Bill" & Ailene "Pal" Freeman



Fairview - A graveside memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 455 Hollywood Road, Fairview, NC 28730.



Bill passed away on December 4, 2018, followed by Pal on December 27, 2019. The Freemans were married for 66 years.



Survivors include daughters, Diane Freeman, of Fairview, and Debi Marshall (Patrick), of N. Augusta, SC; and grandson, Kyle Smith, of Fairview.









