William "Bill" B. Moore
Fletcher - William "Bill" B. Moore, 75, of Fletcher, died Wednesday, June 16, 2020 at Mission Hospital, Asheville.
Born in Fletcher, he was the devoted husband of Geneva (Moss) Moore of Fletcher, and the son of the late Leonard and Ann (Pressley) Moore.
Bill devoted nearly his entire adult life to serving the people of the Town of Fletcher and Henderson County. Beginning as a founding member of the Fletcher Parks and Recreation Department, Bill was instrumental in the incorporation and advancement of the Town. Bill was first elected to Town Council in 1995, served on numerous committees and campaigns, and was later elected Mayor in 1999. For 22 years, Bill diligently and tirelessly served the Town of Fletcher, advocating for its growth and advancement and championing the Town's parks and recreation mission. Upon his retirement, the Town renamed the Bill Moore Community Park in his honor, ensuring that his legacy continues for generations to come.
Outside of his service to the Town of Fletcher, Bill was a licensed barber and co-owner of Service Barber Shop in Fletcher. He later sold cars at the Fletcher Motor Company for over 30 years.
A lover of people, Bill made friends everywhere he went, often running into old acquaintances many miles away during his travels. He was a devoted sports fan and former baseball player, and he took joy in mentoring young people as a coach and later enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports.
In addition to his beloved wife of 55 years, he is survived by a daughter, Sherry Higgins of Arden; a son, Keith Moore (Kelly) of Lexington, SC; 4 grandchildren: Tyler and Nathaniel Higgins, Chandler Frick, and Brayden Moore; 2 brothers: Wallace (Joyce) and Gary (Sheila) Moore; and 3 sisters: Doris Hawkins (Grady), Deloris Wright (Harold), and Nancy Johnston (Billy); and a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, June 19, 2020 at Patty's Chapel Cemetery, Fletcher. Bill will lie in state at Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian from 12:00 PM Thursday until 10:00 AM Friday where all are invited to view and sign his register book. Face coverings are encouraged at the cemetery and required at the funeral home.
To sign the guestbook online, please visit www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.
Fletcher - William "Bill" B. Moore, 75, of Fletcher, died Wednesday, June 16, 2020 at Mission Hospital, Asheville.
Born in Fletcher, he was the devoted husband of Geneva (Moss) Moore of Fletcher, and the son of the late Leonard and Ann (Pressley) Moore.
Bill devoted nearly his entire adult life to serving the people of the Town of Fletcher and Henderson County. Beginning as a founding member of the Fletcher Parks and Recreation Department, Bill was instrumental in the incorporation and advancement of the Town. Bill was first elected to Town Council in 1995, served on numerous committees and campaigns, and was later elected Mayor in 1999. For 22 years, Bill diligently and tirelessly served the Town of Fletcher, advocating for its growth and advancement and championing the Town's parks and recreation mission. Upon his retirement, the Town renamed the Bill Moore Community Park in his honor, ensuring that his legacy continues for generations to come.
Outside of his service to the Town of Fletcher, Bill was a licensed barber and co-owner of Service Barber Shop in Fletcher. He later sold cars at the Fletcher Motor Company for over 30 years.
A lover of people, Bill made friends everywhere he went, often running into old acquaintances many miles away during his travels. He was a devoted sports fan and former baseball player, and he took joy in mentoring young people as a coach and later enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports.
In addition to his beloved wife of 55 years, he is survived by a daughter, Sherry Higgins of Arden; a son, Keith Moore (Kelly) of Lexington, SC; 4 grandchildren: Tyler and Nathaniel Higgins, Chandler Frick, and Brayden Moore; 2 brothers: Wallace (Joyce) and Gary (Sheila) Moore; and 3 sisters: Doris Hawkins (Grady), Deloris Wright (Harold), and Nancy Johnston (Billy); and a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, June 19, 2020 at Patty's Chapel Cemetery, Fletcher. Bill will lie in state at Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian from 12:00 PM Thursday until 10:00 AM Friday where all are invited to view and sign his register book. Face coverings are encouraged at the cemetery and required at the funeral home.
To sign the guestbook online, please visit www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.