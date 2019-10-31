Services
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
(828) 680-9963
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
4:00 PM
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
William Bartley "Bart" Clinton

William Bartley "Bart" Clinton Obituary
William "Bart" Bartley Clinton

Barnardsville - William "Bart" Bartley Clinton, 56, of Barnardsville passed away October 31, 2019. He was the son of the late William Onis and Dorothy Begin Clinton.

Bart is survived by his wife, Monica Louise Clinton; daughter Rebecca Ann Clinton; sons, William Benjamin and Thomas Bartley Clinton; brother, Robert Clinton (Sherry); sister, Cathy Hensley (Cloud) and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 4:00pm Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Reverend Roy Shepherd will officiate. The family will receive friends from 3-4:00pm prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers please give to the Big Ivy Community Center at PO Box 424, Barnardsville, NC 28709 or a .

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
