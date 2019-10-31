|
William "Bart" Bartley Clinton
Barnardsville - William "Bart" Bartley Clinton, 56, of Barnardsville passed away October 31, 2019. He was the son of the late William Onis and Dorothy Begin Clinton.
Bart is survived by his wife, Monica Louise Clinton; daughter Rebecca Ann Clinton; sons, William Benjamin and Thomas Bartley Clinton; brother, Robert Clinton (Sherry); sister, Cathy Hensley (Cloud) and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held 4:00pm Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Reverend Roy Shepherd will officiate. The family will receive friends from 3-4:00pm prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers please give to the Big Ivy Community Center at PO Box 424, Barnardsville, NC 28709 or a .
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019