Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Murrayville, GA - William Bruce Beaver, 83, of Murrayville, Georgia, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center. He was the son of the late Bruce Beaver, Sr. and Marguerite Bryant. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, William Phillip Beaver.

Bruce graduated from Sand Hill High School in 1954 and was a United States Navy veteran. He was an employee of American Enka for 10 years, leaving to become owner of Bruce Amoco Service Station. Later he worked as an industrial salesman, with his last employer being Silver-Line Plastics Corporation. He was a member of Snow Hill United Methodist Church. Bruce enjoyed square dancing and danced on several prize-winning dance teams. He also loved gardening and shared the produce with many others in the community.

Surviving are his wife, Mary Nell Beaver; daughter, Shelia Kay Boyer; two granddaughters, Alexa Smith (Charlie) and Rhianna Beaver; daughter-in-law, Micki Beaver; brother, H. Gene Beaver (Jean); and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held January 19 at Snow Hill United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Dianne Johnston officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery. The family received friends after the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Snow Hill United Methodist Church, 84 Snow Hill Church Rd., Candler, NC 28715.

The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020
