Dr. William (Bill) C. Andersen, Jr.
Brevard NC - Dr. William (Bill) C. Andersen, Jr. of Brevard NC moved to a new part of the universe on September 5th, surrounded by family.
Bill was a gifted healer who practiced at The Andersen Clinic, in Fletcher.
Bill had a seemingly unending desire to experience different modes of transport on this planet. He was an airplane pilot, a helicopter pilot, a glider pilot, a River Rafting Guide, he drove motorcycles, enjoyed sports cars and raced sailboats.
Bill is survived by his partner, Joan Yarbrough of Brevard, a daughter, Page Andersen Bethke, her husband, Robert, and two granddaughters, Edie Bethke and Vanessa Bethke all of Richmond, Virginia, a brother Michael P. Andersen, his wife Carla and nephew Ryan Andersen of New Smyrna Beach, Florida.
For information on memorial plans, please contact The Andersen Clinic.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to in his memory.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 17, 2019