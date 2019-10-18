|
William C. Baldwin, Sr.
Pisgah Forest - William C. Baldwin, Sr., passed due to health-related issues on October 16, 2019.
Mr. Baldwin graduated from East Henderson High School in 1967. He then furthered his education by graduating from Asheville Buncombe Technical school in auto mechanics. Soon after, Bill opened Baldwin Truck and Alignment alongside his father-in-law, Cecil Duncan, which was then Cecil's Frame and Alignment. After Cecil retired, Bill changed the name to Baldwin Truck Service. Bill served Western North Carolina for over 40 years. His customers loved him and his willingness to fix or solve automotive problems.
Bill married Sharon Duncan, of Asheville, having two children, Bill and Scott Baldwin, who both have children of their own. Mr. Baldwin was a wonderful grandfather and a great friend to many. He will be missed. Cheers to my father and his love of helping others.
His favorite place on this earth was the Pink Beds in the Cradle of Forestry. Mr. Baldwin had a breakfast serving all his close friends at the Pink Beds picnic area. Bill would make homemade biscuits and his buddies would all pitch in to help cook the breakfast. A tribute to Bill will be held at the Pink Beds on Sunday, November 10, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. This will not be a formal gathering; everyone should bring a drink of choice. This is also not a breakfast, just a social way to say goodbye. We will give a large toast and cheers to Mr. Baldwin at noon.
Pink Beds is located on Highway 276 in Pisgah National Forest, 10 miles from the Pisgah Forest red light in Brevard, ¼ mile from the Cradle of Forestry in the America Heritage Site. Contact Bill Baldwin, II, (828) 242-1123 or at [email protected] if you will be coming to pay tribute to Mr. Baldwin.
