|
|
William "Bill" Candler
Arden - William "Bill" McHugh Candler, 66, passed away on Tuesday, July 24, 2019.
Born and raised in Asheville, N.C., Bill resided in the area he loved for his entire life. He was raised by and preceded in death by his beloved parents, Herschel and Juanita Candler, who had a strong impact on his life and inspired his love of family and country.
A graduate of Asheville High School, he was proud to join the Armed Forces in the service of the Navy. Following his service, Bill found his love of communications while working for WKKE-AM as a disc jockey, and continued this passion working for the Buncombe County Sheriff's Department. Later, Bill pursued his drive as an entrepreneur and helped found Private Professional Services (PPS).
Bill cared deeply for his friends and family, and leaves behind his only son, William Grey Candler, daughter-in-law, Jennifer Candler, and his cherished grandchildren - Joanna, "JoJo," and name-sake, William, "Willie."
A service and celebration of Bill's life will take place on Tuesday, July 30, at noon, at Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian, 72 Long Shoals Rd., Arden. Following the service, a memorial and dedication will take place at Pisgah View Memorial Park in Candler.
To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit Bill's obituary page at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 28, 2019