William Carl Clark Jr.
William Carl Clark, Jr.

William Carl Clark Jr. of Minneapolis, Minnesota transitioned from sunrise to sunset on June 18, 2020. Carl was born July 25, 1960, in Asheville, NC. He is the eldest son of Frances Koon Clark and the late William "W.C." Clark.

He leaves to cherish his memory a daughter, Hannah Nicole Clark Johnson of Duluth, MN and her mother and beloved friend, Ann Louise Johnson of Eagan, MN.

Carl was raised in Asheville, NC, and attended Asheville City Schools. He graduated from Asheville High School, Class of 1974. He attended John C. Smith University in Charlotte, NC, home of the Golden Bulls.

Upon graduation he relocated to Minnesota, working for Lockheed Martin where he recently retired. Carl was an avid fisher and camper. He also loved remodeling his home and spending time with family and close friends.

Carl is survived by his mother Frances Clark, sisters Meryl McDonald of Asheville, NC, (Isaiah) and Debora Hudson of Greensboro, NC, (Brad); two brothers Robert "Frank" Clark of Asheville, NC and Michael K. Clark of Salt Lake City, Utah; nieces Felicia and Jasmine Clark, nephews Isaiah McDonald III and William Michael Clark, and a host of relatives and friends.

Carl will be missed but not forgotten.

A Celebration of Life service was held June 27, 2020 at the Morris Nilsen Funeral Chapel, Richfield, MN.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
