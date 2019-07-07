Services
Groce Funeral Home & Cremation Service
856 Tunnel Rd
Asheville, NC 28805
(828) 299-4416
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home & Cremation Service
856 Tunnel Rd
Asheville, NC 28805
William "Bill" Carver


1934 - 2019
William "Bill" Carver Obituary
William "Bill" Carver

Asheville - William "Bill" Hezekiah Carver, 84, of Asheville, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019.

A native of Buncombe Co., Bill was a son of the late Dewey and Cleta Carver. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Carolyn Clark Carver, his brother, Ed Carver, and his sister, Betty Davis.

Mr. Carver worked for Sayles Bleachery.

Surviving are his sons, Mark Carver (Ashley), and Brad Caver (Tanya); grandchildren, Lauren Carver, Melanie Jarrett, and Emily Carver; and great-grandchildren, Brantley Stallings and Xander Williams.

A gathering of friends of family will be held on Saturday, July 13, from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., at Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road.

Private family burial will be held at Gashes Creek Cemetery.

The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 7, 2019
