William Clark "Bill" Spencer Jr.
William Clark "Bill" Spencer Jr, passed away at his home November 19, 2019. He was born in Rocky Mount, NC in 1935, to William Clark and Mildred Sedberry Spencer, who predeceased him. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Corinne Uzzell Spencer, and his children William Clark Spencer III, David Chadwick Spencer, and Jennifer Deming Spencer, his brother Dr. Robert Lewis Poston (Joanne), his sister Emma Spencer Field, and also many nieces and nephews.
Bill attended Episcopal High School in Alexandria, VA, Duke University where he earned a B.A. in History, and then attended graduate business school at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill.
After 2 years in the US Navy, Bill began his work experience at People's Bank and Trust in Rocky Mount, N.C. In 1963, Bill moved to Asheville and worked as a loan officer at Asheville Federal Savings and Loan. He later worked as Credit and Personnel Manager of various department stores.
The remainder of his career was spent in real estate; the first three years with Heritage Realty, and the last 34 years as a broker with Beverly-Hanks until his retirement.
Bill was a member of the Junior Chamber of Commerce, Civitan, and past president of the Asheville Symphony Orchestra. He was a former member of the Biltmore Forest Country Club and The Royal Rhododendron Brigade of Guards.
At birth, Bill was baptized in the Episcopal faith where he remained active in multiple ways throughout his life, including ministry at Craggy Prison. Currently he was an active member of Grace Episcopal Church where he started the Early Birds Men's Study Group. His strong faith led him to write a booklet about his beliefs. The cover was depicted by an artist friend from a vision he had in a dream.
Bill's interests included tennis, skiing, duck hunting and reading. He loved the beach and spent numerous summers at Pawleys Island with family and friends. Bill was a devoted husband and father, and family was always his first priority.
A memorial service and interment will be held at Grace Episcopal Church, Asheville, NC, on Saturday, December 7 at 1:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to ABCCM Crisis Ministry, 24 Cumberland Ave, Asheville, NC 28801, Western Carolina Rescue Ministries, 225 Patton Ave., Asheville, NC, 28802, or the Grace Church Outreach Ministry, 871 Merrimon Ave, Asheville, NC 28804.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019