William D. "Bill" Galyean Jr.


William D. "Bill" Galyean, Jr.

Asheville - April 29, 1928-February 19, 2019

Bill Galyean passed away peacefully in his sleep and into the arms of the Lord on February 19.

He was preceded in death by his loving parents W.D. Galyean Sr., Sue W. Galyean and his beloved wife Mae H. Galyean.

He leaves behind his son William T. Galyean, grandchildren Jessica Galyean, Jon Galyean and Matthew Galyean, along with a seven great grandchildren and special friend and companion Mary Lynn Luther.

Bill served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1952-1954, honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant and with an award as Expert Rifleman. He later attended Cecil's Business College and then began learning his craft of jewelry making. He opened his own store in 1963 on Wall Street in Asheville before, moving the store to Biltmore Village, where he continued to design and create original, handcrafted jewelry until his retirement in 2006.

Mr. Galyean faithfully served as a member of the Board of Directors with the Fairview Volunteer Fire Department for over 30 years.

An intimate private celebration of his life was held March 2nd at his final resting place in Fairview, where Bill was surrounded by family and close friends

Pastor Phillip Trees of Feed & Seed Church in Fletcher led the service.

Those who wish to honor Bill are encouraged to make donations to Four Seasons Hospice Care, 571 S. Allen Road, Hendersonville, NC.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 7, 2019
