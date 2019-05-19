|
William "Bill" Dalton
Waynesville - William "Bill" Dalton, age 69, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 at the John F. Keever Solace Center in Asheville.
A service of remembrance to celebrate and honor the life of Mr. Dalton will be held at 3:00 pm Sunday, May 19, 2019 in the chapel of Crawford / Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Crawford / Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service is honored to be caring for the Dalton family
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 19, 2019