Crawford / Ray Funeral Home
1 North Main Street
Canton, NC 28716
828-648-3535
Sunday, May 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Crawford / Ray Funeral Home
1 North Main Street
Canton, NC 28716
William "Bill" Dalton


William "Bill" Dalton Obituary
William "Bill" Dalton

Waynesville - William "Bill" Dalton, age 69, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 at the John F. Keever Solace Center in Asheville.

A service of remembrance to celebrate and honor the life of Mr. Dalton will be held at 3:00 pm Sunday, May 19, 2019 in the chapel of Crawford / Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Crawford / Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service is honored to be caring for the Dalton family and words of comfort may be shared at www.crawfordray.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 19, 2019
