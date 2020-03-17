Services
Asheville Area Alternative
702 Riverside Drive
Asheville, NC 28801
828-258-8274
Resources
More Obituaries for William Seay
William Danel Seay

William Danel Seay


1932 - 2020
William Danel Seay Obituary
William Danel Seay

Myrtle Beach - William Daniel Seay, 87, of Myrtle Beach, SC, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Fleshers Fairview Health Care Center in Fairview, NC. Born October 7, 1932 in Asheville, he was a son of the late William and Grace Seay. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. In 1995, he retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad after 44 years of service. He was a member of Malvern Hills Presbyterian Church, Oasis Shriners, and the Masonic Temple. One of his favorite things to do was to collect stuff. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Perry Wesley Seay. Surviving are his children; Luann Morrow of Powdersville, SC, and Lane Shelton and her spouse, Mike, of Asheville, NC; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. A burial will be held at Green Hills Cemetery. Condolences may be made to the family at www.ashevillearealternative.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 17 to Mar. 22, 2020
