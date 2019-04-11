Services
Harwood Home For Funerals
208 W State St
Black Mountain, NC 28711
(828) 669-2977
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Harwood Home For Funerals
208 W State St
Black Mountain, NC 28711
Memorial service
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Harwood Home For Funerals
208 W State St
Black Mountain, NC 28711
William Daniel (Dan) Wilson Obituary
William Daniel (Dan) Wilson

Marion - William Daniel (Dan) Wilson, 80 years old, son of Ernest and Ruby Wilson, died at home on April 10, 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara A. Babb Wilson; son, Ronald David Wilson (Amanda); daughter, Maria Renee Wilson; grandson, Austin Tyler Wilson all of Marion, NC; brother, William Earl Padgett (Willie) of Black Mountain; sister, Lavonne English of Marion; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Dan graduated from Black Mountain and Owen High School. He played 4 years of football and was Captain of the team his senior year. He won a scholarship and played for the Catamounts 2 years before he was injured.

Dan worked in Black Mountain and Swannanoa until he and his family moved to McDowell County where he worked for Ethan Allen for 31 years retiring as Regional Distribution Manager over many centers in USA.

Dan and his family developed Hawk Ridge Arabian Farm for the breeding, selling and showing of Arabian horses. After these endeavors, they enjoyed buying and selling antiques at their store, Maple Lane Antiques, for several years. Dan loved golf, and boating at Lake James with friends and family. He attended Story Memorial Presbyterian Church in Marion and he was a Christian.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 2:00pm at Harwood Home for Funerals. Burial will be in Padgett Family Cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service time at the funeral home.

Flowers are welcome or donations may be made to Western Carolina University, Catamounts Scholarships Fund, 118 Killian Annex, 1 University Drive, Cullowhee, NC 28723.

Harwood Home for Funerals is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 11, 2019
