William Darryl Crawford
Candler - William Darryl Crawford, 58, of Candler, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020.
A native of Buncombe Co., Mr. Crawford was a son of the late Charles Lee Crawford and Mary Louise Green Crawford. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Connie Maxine Green Walker, and his brother, Frank Charles Crawford.
Surviving are his son, Roy Brandon Crawford (Jade); daughter, Brooke Crawford; grandchildren, Holden Crawford, Laney Crawford, Gracie Rickman, Waylon Rickman and Novie Rickman; sister, Mattie "Missy" Austin; and brother, Terry Crawford.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home, with Rev. Garry Rogers officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to In His Name Ministries, PO Box 164, Enka, NC 28728, www.ihnm32.com.
The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020