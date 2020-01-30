Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for William Crawford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Darryl Crawford


1961 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Darryl Crawford Obituary
William Darryl Crawford

Candler - William Darryl Crawford, 58, of Candler, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020.

A native of Buncombe Co., Mr. Crawford was a son of the late Charles Lee Crawford and Mary Louise Green Crawford. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Connie Maxine Green Walker, and his brother, Frank Charles Crawford.

Surviving are his son, Roy Brandon Crawford (Jade); daughter, Brooke Crawford; grandchildren, Holden Crawford, Laney Crawford, Gracie Rickman, Waylon Rickman and Novie Rickman; sister, Mattie "Missy" Austin; and brother, Terry Crawford.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home, with Rev. Garry Rogers officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to In His Name Ministries, PO Box 164, Enka, NC 28728, www.ihnm32.com.

The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Groce Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -