William David LaMore, Sr.
Asheville - William David LaMore, Sr., 70, of Asheville, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019.
A native of Buncombe County, he was a son of the late Weldon Phillip and Hilda Mutton LaMore.
William was a Veteran of the US Army, having served during Vietnam. He went on to become an ordained minister and a clinical chaplain. He worked for many years as a Pastoral Visitor at Mission Hospital, CarePartners, The Laurels of Greentree Ridge and Craggy Prison, just to name a few. He also enjoyed putting on benefit car shows, which raised money for local charities.
William is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Janis Smith LaMore; one son, William "Billy" David LaMore, Jr. and his wife, Chantel; two grandchildren, Tegan LaMore and Phoenix LaMore; one sister, Lynn; one brother, Phillip, as well as many extended family and friends.
A Funeral Service will be held at 4:00 PM on Sunday, October 20 in the Chapel of Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian with Bishop Dennis Pitts officiating. His family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 3:00 until 4:00 PM. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, October 21 at Lewis Memorial Park.
Flowers are appreciated, but for those who choose, a memorial donation may be made to a charity of one's own choice.
To leave a message of condolence or to share a memory with the family, please visit William's obituary page at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019