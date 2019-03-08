Services
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Weaverville, NC
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Weaverville, NC
William Donnie "Don" Porter


William Donnie "Don" Porter Obituary
William Donnie "Don" Porter

Weaverville - William Donnie "Don" Porter died Friday, March 1, 2019 at his home in Weaverville after a period of declining health. He was 89.

His funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in First Baptist Church Weaverville with Reverends Stuart Lamkin and Jim McCoy officiating. Burial will follow in Ashelawn Gardens of Memory, Asheville.

The family will receive friends at the church, 10:00 a.m., one hour prior to the service.

Flowers are welcome, as are donations to: First Baptist Church of Weaverville, PO Box 547, Weaverville, NC 28787.

Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 8, 2019
