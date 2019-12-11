|
William E. Milholen
Asheville - William E. Milholen, 90, was called home to Jesus on Monday, December 9, 2019.
William, or Hammy as his friends and family called him, was born in 1928 in Hendersonville to his loving parents, Oscar F. and Willie Jordan Milholen. He and his brother, Oscar Jr., were typical mischievous boys who loved comics, playing outside, movies and their Momma's fried chicken.
As a teenager, when World War II began, Ham stepped up to help his family run the family market, stocking, delivering and running the register. At the age of 12, he began driving the Dana School bus since the older men were all away in service. These two milestones would shape his future love of both grocery stores and transportation.
He was called into service in the U.S. Navy in 1951, and served on the island of Guam for 18 months before transferring to the Pacific Reserve Fleet stationed in Long Beach, California. Upon his discharge from the service in 1954, he returned to his Hendersonville home.
As a veteran, Ham reconnected with his grocery store roots, becoming the manager of the local Winn Dixie store. All of his friends were glad he was home, and one set him up with a blind date with a co-worker from Asheville, Sylvia Moody. They met and went to a football game. That night, he told his brother Oscie that he had met the woman he was going to marry. They were married on May 14, 1955, and soon welcomed three children, who, along with their spouses, loved him dearly. Carol Anne Milholen of Asheville, Diane Milholen Smith and her husband Harrison of Fletcher, NC, and William E. Milholen, II and his wife Kristen of Carrollton, Virginia.
Not long after the wedding, Bill learned of the expansion of the Southern Railway service to the area, and became a local train dispatcher. He was later promoted to Assistant Superintendent of the Asheville District, where he remained until his retirement in 1988.
Following retirement from the railroad, Hammy was active in the community. He worked at the local Ingles Market, he volunteered at St. Joseph's Hospital, he served on numerous committees at his home church, Trinity United Methodist, and was a member of the Mary Mann Sunday school class. He traveled on several building missions for the conference to Costa Rico, Panama and Honduras. His recipe for iced tea is still a staple for all church functions.
Bill was a true foodie, and his love for food ran the gambit. Fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, pizza and especially ice cream! Sports were also very important to him. If he was watching television, there was a game on. Atlanta Braves, Carolina Tarheels, NC State Wolfpack, Duke Blue Devils. He was a fanatic.
Hammy was a very loving man. He loved his family mightily. In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by his sisters-in-law, Margaret Milholen of Hendersonville, Shelby and Calvin Davis of New Market, Alabama, Peggy White of Fletcher, Debbie and Don Ferguson of Asheville and Cathy and Bobby Thompson of Bonita Springs, Florida. His dear brother, Oscar, and his sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Terry Michael welcomed him home. He was also blessed with numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces, great-great nephews and cousins.
The family would like to thank Dr. Thomas Rennard, Dr. Gregory Pollack and Mary Tolle, Dr. William McLean, Dr. Virginia Barnhardt, Macon Thoma and the CarePartners Hospice staff, and the wonderful nursing staff of Deerfield Retirement Community, especially the Assisted Living staff who loved us all with their whole hearts. Nurses are God's angels on earth.
A memorial service to celebrate Bill's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 14, 2019 in the chapel of Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian. The Rev. Nancy Walton will lead the celebration.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Danny Boone Scholarship Fund, c/o Deerfield Retirement Community, 1617 Hendersonville Road, Asheville NC 28803, or the charity of your choosing.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019