William "Bird Legs" Edward Johnson
Asheville - William "Bird Legs" Edward Johnson, 71, of Asheville passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 suddenly at his home. He was a native of Asheville and was a son of the late Nathan and Margaret Frady Johnson. He was a graduate of Asheville High School and was a lifelong brick mason. Surviving is his daughter, Lindsay Johnson and her lifelong partner, Keith Mosley, of Snellville, GA; brother, John West of Asheville; and a wonderful granddaughter, Glacia Mosley. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be made to the family at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.