William Edward "Bird Legs" Johnson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Bird Legs" Edward Johnson

Asheville - William "Bird Legs" Edward Johnson, 71, of Asheville passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 suddenly at his home. He was a native of Asheville and was a son of the late Nathan and Margaret Frady Johnson. He was a graduate of Asheville High School and was a lifelong brick mason. Surviving is his daughter, Lindsay Johnson and her lifelong partner, Keith Mosley, of Snellville, GA; brother, John West of Asheville; and a wonderful granddaughter, Glacia Mosley. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be made to the family at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Asheville Area Alternative
702 Riverside Drive
Asheville, NC 28801
828-258-8274
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved