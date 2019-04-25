|
William Edward Wallace, Jr.
Goldsboro - William "Bill" Wallace passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 in Asheville, but he is survived by his work in support of the recovery of others and his belief in preventing the cycle of addiction from claiming new victims. Bill was born March 14, 1990 in Goldsboro, North Carolina.
In school, Bill discovered an immense passion for sports, playing football, baseball, soccer, and track. He went on to play safety on the East Carolina University football team, and graduated with a degree in accounting in May 2012. He became a valued employee at Kessel Engineering Group. Bill was an active advocate for people in recovery, and managed a sober living residence.
Bill was preceded in death by mother, Sara Bartley Wallace of Mount Olive; paternal grandmother, Hettie Waff Wallace of Edenton; and maternal grandfather, Charles W. Bartley of Bluefield, West Virginia. Those left to cherish his memory are parents, Bill and Charlotte Wallace of Haw River; the love of his life, TiAnna Marie Eplee of Asheville; and her children whom he loved as his own: Aiden Thomas, Alyssa Anne Marie, and Zylar Ashton; sister, Kimberly Elaine Barr of Greensboro and her partner Jeremy South; sister, Kristy Wallace Hornthal of Elizabeth City and her husband, Philip Hornthal; nephews, LP and James; niece, Ellie; sister, Kimberly Wallace Storino of Raleigh and her husband, Trent Storino; nephews, Frank and John; maternal grandmother, Peggy Bartley; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
We will be honoring Bill's memory on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Wayne Memorial Park in Dudley, North Carolina with Pastor Andy Stovall officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the .
Online condolences may be sent to www. seymourfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 25, 2019