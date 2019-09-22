|
William Edward "Bill" Wilde
Asheville - William Edward Wilde ("Bill"), 84, passed away peacefully early on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Pisgah Manor Health Care Center.
Bill was married to Wanda W. Wilde for 46 years until she passed away in 2017. He was a son of the late Bert Morgan Wilde and Lillian Carter Wilde and the brother of the late Barbara W. Westbrook and Bert M. Wilde, Jr.
Bill is survived by a daughter, Ann W. Ford (Mike); son, Eddie Wilde (Karen); step-daughters Patsy Trantham (Ross), Elaine Mackey (Sam) and Revonda Ingram. Bill is also survived by several beloved grandchildren and step-grandchildren.
A native of Buncombe County, Bill grew up in the Leicester area and graduated from Lee Edwards High School. He then proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1955 - 1957 aboard the USS Ticonderoga. After his tour of duty in the service, Bill went on to become a barber, a career that he greatly enjoyed for over 50 years. He and Wanda were the owners of Fletcher Plaza Barber Shop for many years and had many loyal clients.
Bill was a long-time member of West Asheville Baptist Church. He loved and supported his church, being passionately involved with the White Christmas project. He went on several mission trips with others from WABC, which he found very gratifying.
Bill had a zest for life and always had a desire to help others in need. He and Wanda enjoyed visiting the homebound especially, and were always ready to provide haircuts to anyone who needed one.
Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday at West Asheville Baptist Church with the Rev. Tony Hooper officiating. The US Navy Memorial Team will provide military honors. Private interment will be at Green Hills Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the church Friday following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to West Asheville Baptist Church, 926 Haywood Road, Asheville, NC 28806.
The on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 22, 2019