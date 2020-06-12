William Edward Wright
Weaverville - William Edward Wright, 48, of Weaverville passed away peacefully from Cholangiocarcinoma on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at his home with his wife, Jennifer at his side. Born December 21, 1971 in Asheville, NC, he was a son of William and Linda Wright of Weaverville. He was an alumnus of Mars Hill College and an employee of Altec, Industries. He was loved by many and this world is a better place by having had Bill Wright in it. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his devoted spouse, Jennifer Palumbo-Wright, and sister, Shelley Wright of Weaverville. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be made to the family at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
