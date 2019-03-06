|
William Eric "Whitey" Gillis
- - William Eric "Whitey" Gillis was called home to be with the Lord on March 4, 2019. He was born May 14, 1947 in Asheville, NC. He was raised in Oteen and lived in Weaverville, NC for the majority of his life.
Eric was the best husband, Dad and Pop to his family; loved and adored by his children and grandchildren. He was a loyal friend to many and never met a stranger. He enjoyed mechanics, vintage cars and racing. He loved spending time with his family and precious grandchildren. Eric was known for his candor and humor and those who were lucky enough to call him friend will remember his honesty with a smile.
Eric is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Lora Hunter Gillis, and his two daughters Erica (Jered) Pope and Tiffany Gillis and grandchildren Addie and Walker Pope.
Eric is preceded in death by his son, Timothy Gillis, father Allan Stanley "Doc" Gillis, mother Clara Shope Gillis and brother Kevin Gillis.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 6-8 pm at the Blue Ridge Funeral Home in Mars Hill. Funeral will take place Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 2 pm, also at Blue Ridge Funeral Home and burial at Ashlawn Gardens. At other times, the family will receive guests at 5 Boyd's Chapel Road in Weaverville, NC.
The service will be officiated by Keith Watkins, Will Hyatt and Casey Fender. Pallbearers are Roger "Porky" Ratcliff, Boscoe Lowe, Barry Lowe, Hugh Bridges, Joe "Mayor" Allman, Dale Buckner, Keith "Superman" Kiser, John Bell, Burt "Burkey" Ingle and Ronnie "Dweeb" Edwards.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to .
We will cherish every memory shared with Eric and although we will miss him for the rest of our time here on earth, we are comforted in our knowledge that he has met Jesus and been reunited with his son, Timothy. Our hearts are grieving, but as Eric would say, "God's in Charge."
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 6, 2019